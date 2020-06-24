Detective Brett Hankison Fired for Misusing Deadly Force in the Fatal Shooting of Breonna Taylor

"I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Louisville Chief of Police Robert Schroeder wrote in his termination letter to Brett Hankison

Brett Hankison, one of three Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, has been fired. He has 10 days to appeal his firing.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released its letter of termination to Hankison on Tuesday, making official Mayor Greg Fischer's promise on Friday to fire the detective.

Chief of Police Robert Schroeder wrote in the letter that he found Hankison to be in violation of the use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations standard operating procedures when he "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020."

"These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and the three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor's," Schroeder wrote. He added that Hankison had no "supporting facts" to prove that Taylor was a threat.

"In fact the 10 rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly any innocent persons present," the letter stated.

Schroeder said that Hankison's conduct marked "extreme violations of our policies."

"I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Schroeder said. "I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion."

Mayor Fischer announced that the termination process for Hankison had been put into motion last Friday.

Hankison and the other two officers involved int he shooting, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were previously placed on administrative leave from the department.

On March 13, Hankison, Mattingly and Cosgrove entered Taylor's residence on a "no-knock" warrant in a drug investigation. The person they were looking for did not live at Taylor's house and had just been arrested shortly before.

Taylor's family has been calling for the officers involved to be criminally charged — though no charges have been brought against the officers. It has been more than three months since Taylor's death.

"I feel like they took a part of me," Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "This should never have to happen to anyone else again."

The Louisville City Council unanimously passed "Breonna's Law" on June 11, effectively banning "no-knock" warrants and requiring officers to knock before entering a residence and wait at least 15 seconds for a response. Fischer said at the time that he "wholeheartedly" agreed with the council.

Hankison has been accused by two women of sexual assault in the wake of Taylor's death, prompting an investigation by the Louisville police department into the claims. PEOPLE was unable to reach or independently verify the accounts of either woman.