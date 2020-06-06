The family is asking attendees to bring blue, silver, white or cream balloons to release together

Breonna Taylor's Family to Hold a Vigil to Commemorate What Would've Been Her 27th Birthday

The family of Breonna Taylor is asking the community to come together for a vigil ceremony in honor of their late daughter, one day after what would have been her 27th birthday.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Louisville Metro Hall of Justice in Kentucky, beginning with a 5 p.m. meet up and a ceremonial balloon release at 5:45 p.m., according to a flyer put out by the family.

Taylor, an aspiring nurse working as an EMT, was fatally shot eight times by police officers while in her own home in Louisville on March 13.

To celebrate Breonna's life, her family encourages people to bring blue, silver, white, or cream balloons to the ceremony to partake in the balloon release for her birthday.

The family is also asking attendees to "keep the peace and be safe" during the event.

The vigil comes as protestors around the country continue to call for justice and several other black civilians who have been killed as a result of racial injustice and police brutality.

On Friday, Breonna's mother, Tamika Palmer, appeared on Good Morning America, during which she paid tribute to her late daughter on her birthday and celebrated her as someone who "was just full of life" and would "light up a room."

A civil lawsuit, which was filed by her family on April 27, alleges police entered the residence unannounced and were looking for a man who lived in Taylor's building but not her apartment.

"In that brief moment, where people forgot about her for two months at a time, people need to know that Breonna Taylor mattered and that Breonna Taylor was great," Palmer said during the emotional GMA interview.

To demand action in the case against Taylor's death, many have been encouraged to participate in the "Say Her Name" movement, which calls attention to police brutality against black women.

"Say Her Name attempts to make the death of black women an active part of this conversation by saying her names," Kimberle Crenshaw, the founder of the social movement and executive director of the African American Policy Forum, explained on GMA. "If black lives really do matter, all black lives have to matter. That means black lives across gender have to be lifted up."

A formal investigation into Breonna's death was launched by the FBI Louisville office on May 21, according to CNN.

While the officers involved in her death have been placed on administrative leave, they have yet to be charged with any crimes.

