Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy in Breonna Taylor Case: Reports

A former detective accused of falsifying the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant of Breonna Taylor's Louisville apartment will plead guilty later this month, according to multiple reports.

The former detective, Kelly Goodlett, was arrested along with three other officers in connection with the botched raid that resulted in the 26-year-old's killing in 2020.

In two separate federal indictments, Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, and Sgt. Kyle Meany, were charged with civil rights and obstruction offenses, as well as unlawful conspiracies and unconstitutional use of force.

During a virtual court appearance on Friday, Goodlett, her attorney and a Justice Department attorney confirmed she will enter a guilty plea for one count of conspiring to violate the civil rights of Taylor, according to NBC News, Courier Journal, and The Washington Post. The guilty plea of Goodlet — who resigned after being charged — would mark the first conviction in connection with Taylor's death.

Goodlet's arraignment, when she will formally enter the plea, is scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 22 before U.S. District Judge David J. Hale. Goodlett is currently out on a $10,000 bond, per court documents seen by PEOPLE.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge Regina Edwards told the former detective to surrender her passport and to have no contact with the other defendants. She will get up to five years in prison, according to Courier Journal.

A lawyer for Goodlett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson from the Justice Department tells PEOPLE the department has nothing further to add.

Reacting to the news, Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor's family tweeted in part, "The truth prevails!"

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges against Goodlett and her co-defendants earlier this month, alleging Taylor's rights were violated when Jaynes, who was fired from the department in 2021, along with Meany and Goodlett, sought the warrant to search Taylor's home "knowing that the officers lacked probable cause for the search."

"We allege that the defendants knew the affidavit in support of that warrant contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information," Garland said.

Authorities also allege that Jaynes and Meany "knew the search warrant would be carried out by armed LMPD officers and that conducting that search could create a dangerous situation for anyone who happened to be in Ms. Taylor's home."

Garland alleged the officers also "took steps to cover up their unlawful conduct" after her death.

Jaynes and Goodlett allegedly met in a garage weeks after the shooting in May "where they agreed to tell investigators a false story," the attorney general said.

Taylor, an aspiring nurse who had been working as an EMT, was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shortly after midnight on the night of March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers executing a no-knock warrant charged through the door and fired more than 20 shots, killing Taylor.

She became a face for the Black Lives Matter movement following her death. Her killing, along with the murder of George Floyd two months later, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

