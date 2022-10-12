Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is speaking out about the tragic night his girlfriend was killed by police during a botched raid in 2020, saying he feared he'd be the next person shot.

Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse who had been working as an EMT, was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenny Walker, shortly after midnight on the night of March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers charged through her door on a no-knock warrant looking for a suspected drug dealer. Walker, who feared an intruder, fired a shot, and in response police fired more than 20 rounds, killing Taylor.

Walker spoke to Facebook Live's Red Table Talk and hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about the night, offering a minute-by-minute account using body camera footage obtained from police. Aside from the police officers present, Walker was the only witness to Taylor's killing.

After Taylor was shot, Walker says he didn't know it was police who killed her. He says he heard officers outside yelling for him to come outside. He feared police would shoot him when they saw him — but he urgently needed to get Taylor aid, so he went outside.

"The only way for her to possibly even get some help is if I go outside," he says. "So either they're gonna shoot and kill me and then come help her, or they're gonna talk to me and then come help her. Either way I have to come outside."

Police footage obtained by RTT shows officers yelling at Walker to walk backwards from his home to where officers were stationed.

Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor/instagram

Moments later, Walker pleads through tears, "What is this about? We're both just regular working people!"

Then, while sobbing, he says, "My girlfriend is dead."

A female officer yells back at him, "I don't give a — keep walking!"

On the night of Taylor's killing, the suspected drug dealer police were looking for had been arrested at a different location prior to Taylor's fatal shooting. The suspected dealer didn't even live in Taylor's building.

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After Taylor's killing, Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and assault, but the charges were dropped in 2020 when the case drew widespread outrage.

In August, four former Louisville police officers — Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany — were charged by federal authorities with violating Taylor's civil rights.

JoshuaJaynes; Brett Hankison; Kyle Meany.

Kelly Goodlett. Louisville Metro Police Department

Later in August, Goodlett pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy, "admitting that she conspired with another former [Louisville police] detective, both to falsify an affidavit to obtain a warrant to search Breonna Taylor's home without probable cause, which resulted in Taylor's death, and to cover up the false warrant by lying to criminal investigators after Taylor was killed," according to a Department of Justice press release.

Goodlet's guilty plea marked the first conviction in connection with Taylor's death. She awaits sentencing.

Following her death, Taylor became a face for the Black Lives Matter movement. Her killing, along with that of George Floyd two months later, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

A new episode of Red Table Talk featuring Breonna Taylor's mother, sister and only witness, her boyfriend Kenny Walker, will stream Wednesday, October 12 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

