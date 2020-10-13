"I never thought it was the police," Kenneth Walker told Gayle King of the night officers barged into Breonna Taylor's home on a no-knock warrant

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend 'a Million Percent Sure' Police Didn't ID Themselves Before He Fired Shots at Them

Breonna Taylor's former boyfriend is opening up about the night she was killed by police gunfire, speaking to CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview that will air on the program Wednesday morning.

In the interview, Kenneth Walker says the Louisville officers who entered Taylor's apartment the evening of March 13 never announced themselves, contradicting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's assertion that the officers did.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

King asked Walker who he thought was at the door that tragic night. He replied that he "didn't have a clue."

Walker added: "I mean, if it was the police at the door and they just said, 'We're ... we're the police,' me or Breonna didn't have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted."

Walker said he's "a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves" outside Taylor's door that night, which is why he, as a licensed gun-owner, grabbed his firearm and ultimately fired it. Cameron has asserted Walker's bullet struck an officer, and officers returned fire with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor.

Walker has long maintained he believed someone was trying to break into the apartment. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, alleges Walker fired a warning shot as the then-unknown persons breached the front door with a battering ram, and that officers responded by firing into the apartment.

"I never thought it was the police," Walker told King. "Because why would the police be coming here?"

The shooting took place while police were executing a search warrant for an investigation into a suspected drug dealer, who police alleged had once retrieved a package at Taylor's home. But the suspected drug dealer didn't live at Taylor's apartment — and had, in fact, just been arrested at a different location. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.

Walker told King both he and Taylor, an aspiring nurse working as an emergency room technician, asked "several times" who was on the other side of the apartment door when police began knocking. "And there was no response. So the next thing I know the door is flying open," Walker said.

Last month, Cameron announced that none of the three police officers involved in the warrant that night would be charged in connection with Taylor's death. Instead, one of the officers, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to persons in an adjacent apartment. Hankinson was also fired from the police department.

Cameron said it was a different officer, Myles Cosgrove, who fired the bullet that killed Taylor.

An attorney for Hankison did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's calls for comment. The officer has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for allegedly hitting an officer in the thigh when he fired his gun. Those charges have since been dismissed, and he has since filed a civil suit against the department.

King's exclusive interview with Walker airs Wednesday on CBS This Morning at 7 a.m. on CBS.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.