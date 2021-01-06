Louisville Fires 2 Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Raid, Including Cop Who Fired Fatal Shot

A third detective was fired in June, but none of the officers have been criminally charged in direct connection with Taylor's death

After not being charged criminally for their roles in the botched police raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor's killing, two Louisville Metro Police Department detectives have been fired.

The news that Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes lost their jobs comes on the same day the department announced the name of its newest chief — Erika Shields, the former Atlanta police chief who stepped down in June after one of her officers fatally shot a Black man.

The firings were reported on by the Louisville Courier-Journal, WLKY, and WDRB.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Cosgrove and Jaynes for comment.

Jaynes, according to investigators, sought the "no-knock" search warrant served on Taylor's home, while the FBI concluded Cosgrove was the one who fired the shot that killed the aspiring nurse who was working in Kentucky as an emergency room technician.

Taylor, 26, had been working on the frontlines of the coronavirus in the pandemic's early stages.

The young woman was killed shortly after midnight on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Both Jaynes, who is accused of violating policy for truthfulness and search warrant preparation, and Cosgrove, who allegedly failed to activate his body camera prior to the shooting, were served with pre-termination paperwork last month, according to the Courier-Journal.

The shooting led to months of protests and made Taylor a face of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A third detective, Brett Hankison, was fired in June for firing "blindly" into Taylor's apartment.

He has also been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to Taylor's neighbors. Hankinson has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Courier-Journal, Cosgrove sent out an email Tuesday to fellow officers, chastising the department's leadership for kowtowing to "political pressures."

In the email, he allegedly warned that city leaders were not "afraid to perform hatchet jobs on you either."

"Think about that next time you put on the uniform and badge," the paper quotes from Cosgrove's email. "For those of you still doing real police work, it's just a matter of time till you (too) will be a sacrificial lamb. I plead with you, do nothing."

Each officer met with the outgoing chief ahead of their dismissals, and provided an opportunity to state their cases.

Under Kentucky state law and their union contract, Cosgrove and Jaynes can appeal their firings within 10 days to the Police Merit Board. They could also appeal the board's decision, if they uphold the terminations.

Also on Wednesday, Shields was introduced as the department's new head.

She stepped down as Atlanta's police chief June 13, hours after one of her officers shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Brooks was killed by former officer Garrett Rolfe following a confrontation in a Wendy's parking lot.

