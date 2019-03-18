Breastfeeding La. Mom Accused of Murder After Baby Girl Dies From Methamphetamine Ingestion

A Louisiana mother is accused of killer her infant daughter by breastfeeding her while she had drugs in her system, PEOPLE confirms.

On March 8, Brandi Froeba, 35, was arrested for second-degree murder in the 2018 death of her six-week-old daughter last summer, Kenner police announced in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police began investigating Froeba on August 16, 2018, when she called 911 to report that her young daughter was unresponsive. According to an online obituary, the girl was named Daisy Marie Froeba.

Responding officers found Daisy had stopped breathing and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. While officers did not observe anything unusual with the child, they noticed Froeba was allegedly lethargic and slurring her words.

Froeba told officers she had breastfed her daughter earlier that day before the pair fell asleep. When she awoke hours later, she noticed Daisy was not breathing and called 911. As part of the death investigation, Froeba consented to a blood sample and allegedly admitted to using marijuana the day before.

An autopsy determined that Daisy had methamphetamine in her system, Kenner police said in the news release. Additional blood samples were sent out for testing and Froeba’s allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

One month later, in November, Daisy’s autopsy was complete. Her cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities carried out their investigation for months, speaking to witnesses and executing multiple search warrants on health records, which allegedly revealed that in 2016, Froeba’s third child tested positive for Opiates and marijuana.

At the time, Froeba was provided with informational pamphlets and counseling detailing the dangers of using drugs while pregnant and breast feeding. Investigators also found text messages sent by Froeba allegedly discussing her use of crystal meth.

Froeba has not yet been charged, a Parrish County District Attorney spokesperson tells PEOPLE. On Wednesday, Froeba appeared in court, where she broke down in tears, and was given a $250,000 bond, KADN reports. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.