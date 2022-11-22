Breastfeeding Mom Accused of Killing Baby Girl After Allegedly 'Not Allowing Her to Come Up for Air'

A 29-year-old mother was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the death of her baby daughter, who died after the suspect tried to breastfeed her.

On Nov. 4, police responded to a call about two unconscious 8-month-old twins at a home in San Jose, Calif. When officers arrived, one of the twins was not breathing, according to a press release from San Jose Police Department.

Both infants were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead the next day while in intensive care, according to the release.

Last week, Celina Juarez, the mother of the twins, was arrested and charged with homicide, the San Jose Police Department announced.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the police department, Juarez experienced an unknown medical emergency in the beginning of the investigation and was in the hospital until Nov. 16, the day she was charged.

Court documents, which were obtained by KRON 4, identified the twin who passed away as Melani.

Juarez allegedly told officers that she was trying to breastfeed her twins when they lost consciousness, KRON 4 reports, citing court documents. She said she pushed Melani against her breast "not allowing her to come up for air," the outlet reports, and that she became "frustrated" when the child wouldn't "latch on."

The suspect allegedly told officers that she held Melani on her breast for multiple minutes, then, after the baby was not breathing, she placed her unconscious body on the bed and picked up the second twin and did the same thing, KRON 4 reports, citing court documents.

Juarez then allegedly waited another 20 minutes before walking in the living room and asking her mother for help. Juarez and her mother attempted chest compressions and CPR on the twins, according to KRON 4.

When Juarez's brother returned home, he called 911.

It is unclear if Juarez has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.