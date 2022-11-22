Breastfeeding Mom Accused of Killing Baby Girl After Allegedly 'Not Allowing Her to Come Up for Air'

Celina Juarez, 29, was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the death of her 8-month-old baby, the San Jose Police Department announced

By
Published on November 22, 2022 11:35 AM
Celina Juarez
Celina Juarez. Photo: San Jose Police Department

A 29-year-old mother was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the death of her baby daughter, who died after the suspect tried to breastfeed her.

On Nov. 4, police responded to a call about two unconscious 8-month-old twins at a home in San Jose, Calif. When officers arrived, one of the twins was not breathing, according to a press release from San Jose Police Department.

Both infants were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead the next day while in intensive care, according to the release.

Last week, Celina Juarez, the mother of the twins, was arrested and charged with homicide, the San Jose Police Department announced.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the police department, Juarez experienced an unknown medical emergency in the beginning of the investigation and was in the hospital until Nov. 16, the day she was charged.

Court documents, which were obtained by KRON 4, identified the twin who passed away as Melani.

Juarez allegedly told officers that she was trying to breastfeed her twins when they lost consciousness, KRON 4 reports, citing court documents. She said she pushed Melani against her breast "not allowing her to come up for air," the outlet reports, and that she became "frustrated" when the child wouldn't "latch on."

The suspect allegedly told officers that she held Melani on her breast for multiple minutes, then, after the baby was not breathing, she placed her unconscious body on the bed and picked up the second twin and did the same thing, KRON 4 reports, citing court documents.

Juarez then allegedly waited another 20 minutes before walking in the living room and asking her mother for help. Juarez and her mother attempted chest compressions and CPR on the twins, according to KRON 4.

When Juarez's brother returned home, he called 911.

It is unclear if Juarez has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports
John Kraft, Pa. Dad Buried Daughter Alive
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
Melissa White Towne
Texas Mom Accused of Strangling Daughter, 5, Who Pleaded for Her Life During Attack
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants Texted Friend She Had 'Mini Meltdown ... About What's Happened at Work'
Malik Price Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas Man Accused of Killing Another Man with a Brick Allegedly Confessed to Police
Lucy Letby
'Malevolent' Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies and Attempting to Kill 10 More at U.K. Hospital
Launice Shanique Battle
N.C. Mom Arrested at Hospital, Accused of Killing 2- and 3-Year-Old Daughters
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies Wrote 'I Killed Them on Purpose' in Note, Trial Hears
Lyberdee Cisneros
Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez
Mom Accused of Strangling 7-Year-Old Son and Leaving Body on Nevada Hiking Trail Will Plead Guilty: Docs
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby
Christine Fousek Rylee Ann Reynolds
Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Stabbed, Others Injured in Pa. Attack — Suspect in Custody
Anthoni Cirra
Babysitter Charged After Allegedly Saying 'This Is My Fault' as Mom Tried to Save 9-Month-Old Who Later Died