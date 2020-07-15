Iowa Girl, 10, Is Missing, and Mom Believes Registered Sex Offender Ex Knows Where She Is

Police in Iowa have identified a registered sex offender as a person of interest in the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl — and have arrested him on an unrelated charge.

On Tuesday, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins was arrested Friday on an alleged registry violation, a Class D felony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dinkins was arrested hours after 10-year-old Breasia Terrell vanished, but he has not been charged in connection with the disappearance.

Police say they believe Dinkins has information that could assist the investigation. On Wednesday morning, authorities issued an AMBER Alert for Breasia that listed Dinkins as her alleged "abductor."

Breasia's mother Aishia Lankford told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Dinkins is the is the father of another of her children. She said the pair dated almost a decade ago.

“I was with [Dinkins] and then I found out about him. He was weird,” Lankford told the paper Tuesday after visiting Dinkins in Scott County Jail. “There have been a lot of rumors and a lot of things said on social media."

She continued: "Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this."

Image zoom Davenport Police Department

Sikorski said Dinkins was associated with multiple vehicles including a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome, all of which are now impounded and in the possession of investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” Sikorski said at a press conference Tuesday. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As the search for Breasia continues, Lankford told the Courier she remains hopeful.

"I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter,” Lankford said. “I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows. That’s what I honestly believe.”

Breasia was seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt and shorts. She is 4 feet 5 inches, weighs 75 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. Any who has seen Dinkins' vehicles or has information on Breasia's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, Sikorski said.