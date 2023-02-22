Breadson John, 8, Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing in Washington State

8-year-old Breadson John has been found safe in Missouri eight months after vanishing from Vancouver, Washington.

On Tuesday, the Seattle bureau of the FBI confirmed that John was located on Feb. 17. It followed the release of an FBI missing person poster in January after authorities learned that John had been taken to Jasper County, Missouri in August.

The boy is currently in the care of the Missouri Department of Social Services, local NBC affiliate KGW reported Tuesday.

"Breadson's recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office," Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle field office, said in a statement obtained by KGW. "We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it."

Staff from the Washington Child Protective Services department are also en route to Kansas City to collect John and bring him back to his home state, KGW reported.

According to the FBI, John was first declared missing after a wellness check was conducted at his home in June following concerns from members of the Vancouver, Wash. community.

Now that he has been located, it's unclear whether he will return to his last known guardians, his grandparents, against whom charges of Custodial Interference were filed in December.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement prior to John's discovery that the family had not provided help in the investigation.

"Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing," said the police. "To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located."

Authorities involved in the search for John did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for information.