An 8-year-old boy in Vancouver, Wash., has been missing since at least June — and the FBI has joined the search for the child.

Breadson John was declared missing after local police conducted a welfare check on his home on June 17, 2022, the FBI says in a Missing Person poster for the child.

Local residents had called police to express concern about his whereabouts. Upon checking his home, officials were unable to locate Breadson (who also uses the name Brxsan).

In a statement posted on their website, Vancouver Police claim the missing child's family has not been helpful in their investigation.

"Since June 2022, Vancouver Police Detectives have attempted to contact multiple family members to determine if Breadson is with family or is truly missing. To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located," the media release says.

Breadson's last known guardians were his grandparents, the statement continues, and in December 2022, charges of Custodial Interference were filed against them. They are considered persons of interest in the case, according to the police release.

The FBI's Most Wanted recently tweeted about Breadson as the search intensifies.

Breadson is of Pacific Islander descent, with black hair and brown eyes, and he was born in Hawaii on Oct. 17, 2014, according to his FBI missing poster.

He speaks English and Trukese/Chuukese and has ties to Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Limited information has been released regarding the conditions of Breadson's disappearance, but he is currently listed on the "Kidnappings/Missing Persons" section of the FBI's Most Wanted website.

The photos currently circulated of the child are more than a year old and he could look different now.

Anyone who has seen Breadson, or has any other information regarding his disappearance, is asked to contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.