Brazilian Opposition Party Official Assassinated at His 50th Birthday Celebration

Marcelo Arruda was shot and killed by a supporter of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro during his birthday party on Saturday

People carry the coffin of Marcelo Arruda, a local official from the leftist Workers' Party, away from the Sebastiao Flores gymnasium to bury him at the Jardim Sao Paulo cemetery in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, Monday, July 11, 2022. Federal prison guard Jorge Jose da Rocha killed Arruda in the Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police.

A Brazilian political official was assassinated Saturday while celebrating his 50th birthday.

The victim, Marcelo Arruda, was a supporter of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a local official from the country's leftist Workers' Party (PT).

He was shot midway through his birthday party at a sporting club in the southern Brazilian city of Foz de Iguacu, by a federal prison guard shouting support for incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, according to state law enforcement and a witness, Reuters reported.

The prison guard had previously been asked to leave the party with his family but returned 15 to 20 minutes later waving a gun, which he pointed directly at Arruda, according to party attendee and witness Aluizio Palmar, a Brazilian journalist, reported the New York Post.

He has been identified as Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho, reported CNN Brasil.

Municipal guards carry the coffin of Marcelo Arruda, a local official from the leftist Workers' Party, at the Jardim Sao Paulo cemetery for his burial in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, Monday, July 11, 2022. A federal prison guard killed the local official, according to state police. Credit: Alexander Moschkowich/AP Photo

"My father said 'Man, get out of my party. I'm a cop, get out. Let me enjoy my party in peace.' And the guy pointed at him and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him," Arruda's son Leonardo told CNN Brasil.

"The man returned a few minutes later and started shooting. He shot my dad three times and my dad was able to shoot back and shot him five times," he added.

Arruda was struck twice and later died from his injuries, according to Parana state civil police.

Guaranho is currently hospitalized in critical condition, police added, reported CNN Brasil.

Workers Party (PT) president Gleisi Hoffmann (C) pays last respects to the leader of the PT in Foz do Iguacu Marcelo Arruda, during his wake in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on July 10, 2022. - Marcelo Arruda died earlier today after being shot by a follower of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who broke into his 50th birthday celebration, a fact labelled as "political violence" by the left-wing force. Credit: CHRISTIAN RIZZI/AFP via Getty

In a statement on their official website Sunday, the Workers' Party described Arruda as a "victim of intolerance, hatred and political violence," and accused President Bolsonaro of "hate speech" that encourages followers to act irrationally.

The party is planning to request a federal investigation into the incident, press officer Ricardo Amaral told CNN Brasil on Monday.