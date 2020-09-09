Authorities had previously searched the pool at his family's Ohio apartment complex days earlier

Body of Child Believed to be Braylen Noble, Missing 3-Year-Old with Autism, Is Found in Pool

Authorities in Ohio believe they have found the body of a missing 3-year-old in a pool.

On Wednesday, Toledo police announced that a body believed to belong to Braylen Noble, who had autism and was nonverbal, was found in a pool behind his apartment complex.

"Update: Sept. 9 at 3:30 PM: The body of a small child has been recovered from the pool at Gibralter Heights. Official identification will be made by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office," police posted online. "The investigation has now turned from a Missing Person Investigation to a Death Investigation."

According to Lt. Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department, authorities had already searched the pool days earlier.

“It’s common practice in police investigations, once an area is searched, if nothing found, to go back and revisit that search area and see if anything was missed," said Lt. Lenhardt, ABC13 reports. "But we do want to reiterate that the area was searched numerous times by Toledo Fire and Rescue, the FBI, private search groups, and both live and cadaver dogs.”

Braylen was last reported missing Friday afternoon by his grandmother. According to a recording of the 911 call released by officials, his grandmother said he had crawled out of his third-floor apartment's window, according to ABC13.

When asked by the 911 operator if his family had searched the creek behind the apartment complex, Braylen's grandmother said they searched not only the creek but also the nearby playground, pool and apartment buildings.

The investigation into Braylen's death remains ongoing.