Bravo Reality Star and His Girlfriend Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 2 Women

An Orthopedic surgeon who appeared on the Bravo series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male has been accused of raping at least two women.

Dr. Grant William Robicheaux from Orange County, California, and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley, from nearby Brea, have both been charged over the two alleged attacks.

But authorities say there could be more victims out there after allegedly finding recordings of the couple allegedly engaged in sex acts with unconscious and semi-conscious women.

The Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced Robicheaux, 38, and his dancer teacher girlfriend’s arrests, Tuesday in a press conference.

“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said.

“We have all heard of a wolf dressing up in sheep’s clothing. But a wolf can wear scrubs or be a doctor’s clothing. That wolf can be a beautiful woman,” the D.A. said.

“People often assume that rapists are creepy, scary men who lunge out from hiding amongst bushes and attack unsuspecting women. The reality is that rapists come in all socioeconomic groups, of any background.”

Grant Robicheaux on Bravo Bravo

According to documents supplied by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the pair’s charges relate to two incidents in 2016.

Robicheaux and Riley allegedly met a 32-year-old at a restaurant in Newport Beach. Prosecutors claim the pair then invited the woman to a boat party on April 10 in the Newport Beach area before bringing her back to Robicheaux’s apartment after she was heavily intoxicated with substances they gave her.

Robicheaux and Riley then allegedly raped her. The woman was unable to resist due to the number of drugs in her system, authorities allege.

The woman filed a police report the next day and tested positive for “multiple controlled substances.”

A second woman allegedly drank with the pair at a bar in Newport Beach on Oct. 2 before they took her to Robicheaux’s apartment and “sexually assaulting her with intent to commit rape.”

The woman awoke and allegedly screamed for help prompting a neighbor to call the police.

Cerissa Riley and Grant Robicheaux

Rackauckas alleges the couple recorded the sex acts. He said he fears there may be more women out there who were targeted by the pair.

After searching Robicheaux’s phone, Rackauckas said, “There are several videos where the women in the videos appear highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist and they’re barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances.”

“We don’t know if (Robicheaux and Riley) videoed all of their sex acts but many are on the videos that we have not yet identified,” Rackauckas continued.

“We don’t know how many victims there might be out there, but we ask you to come forward.”

The D.A. said these women may not be just from the Orange County area as Robicheaux went to the Louisiana State University for undergraduate and medical school where he graduated from in 2007, did a post-graduate fellowship in New York before doing a residency in Orange, California.

Since 2015, the couple also attended music festivals together including Burning Man, Dirty Bird Campout and Splash House.

Police searched the surgeon’s home in January this year and allegedly found “large quantities of illegal drugs, two illegal, unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms, and several large capacity magazines.”

On Sept. 11, Robicheaux was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of an assault weapon, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Riley has also been charged with the same felony counts as Robicheaux with an exception of possession of an assault weapon.

Cerissa Riley and Grant Robicheaux Orange County DA

While on the 2014 Bravo show, Robicheaux turned to online dating to find the women of his dreams with the help of his roommate.

Until late Tuesday, the episode was available online on Bravo’s website, but have since been removed.

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Robicheaux and Riley are expected to appear in court on Oct. 24. If convicted, Robicheaux could serve up to 40 years in prison while Riley could serve up to 30 years and eight months.

It is not clear if the pair has engaged legal counsel at this time.