Bravo Reality Show Surgeon and his Girlfriend Accused of Sexually Assaulting More Women Together

The Newport Beach surgeon who briefly appeared on a Bravo reality dating series and was once named Orange County’s “Bachelor of the Year” has been charged with sexually assaulting women alongside his girlfriend.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux was charged last month with attacking two women in 2016 and, on Wednesday, was charged with assaulting five additional women, PEOPLE confirms.

In 2014, Robicheaux appeared on the short-lived Bravo reality dating series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male. In 2013, he was named “Bachelor of the Year” by Orange Coast Magazine.

His girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, also faced more charges and has been accused of assaulting three additional women, according to a release from the Orange County District Attorney.

Both defendants face additional charges of kidnapping to commit rape, the release says.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley

On Wednesday, the couple appeared in court in Santa Ana where they pleaded not guilty to charges of drugging and raping the women, the Los Angeles Times, CNN report and the Redlands Daily Facts report.

Besieged by a swarm of reporters and photographers, the couple held hands as they headed into court to enter their pleas, KNTV and City News Service report.

On Wednesday, they also learned that prosecutors were charging them with additional counts.

Their pleas of not guilty apply to the new charges, the Redlands Daily Facts reports.

In September, the doctor, 38, and Riley 31, were arrested and charged with luring two women in 2016 to his Orange County home, drugging them and sexually assaulting them – all while capturing the alleged attacks on video, prosecutors allege in court records.

Prosecutors had said that previously they believe the pair has “many” more victims.

After the couple’s arrests became public, the DA said his office received many calls about them, which led to the new charges, the Times reports.

They are scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 18, 2019.

The charges he faces include rape by use of drugs, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, forcible rape and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, the release states. He faces 82 years and 4 months up to life in prison if convicted.

Riley faces charges including assault with intent to commit a sexual offense and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, the release states. She faces 63 years and up to life in prison if convicted.

The two had both been free on $100,000 bail since their high profile arrests, KNTV and City News Service report. In court, prosecutors asked the judge to set bail at $3 million. Bail was set at $1 million each and the couple was ordered to surrender their passports, KNTV and City News Service report.

Riley is a former substitute teacher who last worked in one local district in 2016. She has reportedly also been employed as a dance instructor and in sales.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux Bravo

Robicheaux and Riley have vehemently denied the accusations against them.

In a statement released in September, the couple’s attorneys, Philip Cohen, Scott Borthwick, and Shawn Holley said their clients “have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court.”

“Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial.”

The defense attorneys for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.