Former NFL Star Tried to Smother Ex to Death in Front of Her Kids, Gets 8 Years

A former NFL defensive back with two Super Bowl champion teams was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

On July 8, Brandon Browner, 34, of Pomona, California, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in La Verne and — in front of her two children — chased her down, dragged her and then tried to smother her in a carpet, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The resulting charges against Browner initially included four felonies — attempted murder, robbery, burglary and false imprisonment — and two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, according to the La Verne Police Department, which investigated the incident.

Browner admitted to the attempted murder and pleaded no contest to that felony, as well as to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child, in a negotiated plea agreement, according to the district attorney’s office.

In exchange, the prosecutor dropped the additional charges of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment.

Browner was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2011 as a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks and led the league that year with 23 passes defended, reports Seattle TV station KING.

An original member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield, Browner played from 2011-2013 for the team, which won a Super Bowl in his final season with Seattle. He won a second Super Bowl ring the next year playing with the New England Patriots.

If he had not accepted the plea deal, Browner faced a possible life sentence if convicted of the felony charges, reports The Mercury News.

At the time of his arrest for the July 8 incident, police said that Browner and the female victim had been in a prior relationship, and that he’d previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against her, the newspaper reports.

Along with immediately imposing the 8-year prison sentence for the attempted murder and child cruelty convictions, Superior Court Judge Bruce F. Marrs issued a protective order requiring Browner to stay away from the victims for 10 years, the district attorney’s office said.