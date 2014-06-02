Brad Pitt Opens Up About 'Nutter' in Red Carpet Clash

"I cracked him twice in the back of the head – not too hard," the star tells PEOPLE

When Brad Pitt joined fiancée Angelina Jolie last Wednesday for the premiere of Maleficent, he thought it would be a celebratory night for the family.

But prior to walking the carpet with Jolie and five of their six kids – Maddox, 12, Pax, 10, Zahara, 9, Shiloh, 8, and Knox, 5½ – Pitt clashed with notorious Ukranian ex-journalist Vitalii Sediuk, who jumped a police barrier to get to the actor. Sediuk was promptly arrested, and Pitt continued to sign autographs for eager fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Pitt is now giving his take on the run-in.

“I was at the end of the line signing autographs, when out the corner of my eye I saw someone stage-diving over the barrier at me. I took a step back; this guy had latched onto my lapels. I looked down and the nutter was trying to bury his face in my crotch, so I cracked him twice in the back of the head – not too hard – but enough to get his attention, because he did let go. I think he was then just grabbing for a hand hold because the guys were on him, and he reached up and caught my glasses.”