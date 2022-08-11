Boyfriend of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Recalls His Final Words to Her: 'Be Safe. Don't Do Anything Stupid'

"Be Safe. Don't, like, do anything stupid."

Those were the last words that Kiely Rodni's boyfriend says he said to her before she went missing last Saturday morning after attending a party at a California campground.

"I don't know where she is," Jagger Westfall told Fox40 on Wednesday " We don't have anything to go off of at this point. But, I fully believe that she's alive and well. And I fully believe that [we] are gonna bring her home safe."

Kiely Rodni was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.

PEOPLE confirms that on Friday night, Kiely was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee. Police say Kiely's phone hasn't been on since she left the party, and investigators have been unable to track down her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which bears California license plate 8YUR127.

While she was still at the party, Kiely texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, saying that she would leave the party in approximately 45 minutes and would come "straight home."

"I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'OK, mom, I love you, too,' " Rodni-Nieman told the ABC News. "She never came home."

Authorities say that they're piecing together the events of last Friday and Saturday. More than 260 personnel have been searching the area on the ground and in the air, but have found no trace of the missing teen.

On Tuesday, authorities released a surveillance image of Kiely on the day she vanished. She visited a business in Truckee, California hours before she was last seen.

Kiely Rodni is described as white, 5'7" tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.

Anyone with information about Rodni or her whereabouts can contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous