Boyfriend of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Recalls His Final Words to Her: 'Be Safe. Don't Do Anything Stupid'

Kiely Rodni, 16, of California was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday while at a party near the Prosser Family Campground

By Steve Helling
Published on August 11, 2022 04:55 PM
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni. Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Be Safe. Don't, like, do anything stupid."

Those were the last words that Kiely Rodni's boyfriend says he said to her before she went missing last Saturday morning after attending a party at a California campground.

"I don't know where she is," Jagger Westfall told Fox40 on Wednesday " We don't have anything to go off of at this point. But, I fully believe that she's alive and well. And I fully believe that [we] are gonna bring her home safe."

Kiely Rodni was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.

PEOPLE confirms that on Friday night, Kiely was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee. Police say Kiely's phone hasn't been on since she left the party, and investigators have been unable to track down her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which bears California license plate 8YUR127.

While she was still at the party, Kiely texted her mom, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, saying that she would leave the party in approximately 45 minutes and would come "straight home."

"I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, 'OK, mom, I love you, too,' " Rodni-Nieman told the ABC News. "She never came home."

Authorities say that they're piecing together the events of last Friday and Saturday. More than 260 personnel have been searching the area on the ground and in the air, but have found no trace of the missing teen.

On Tuesday, authorities released a surveillance image of Kiely on the day she vanished. She visited a business in Truckee, California hours before she was last seen.

Kiely Rodni is described as white, 5'7" tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.

Anyone with information about Rodni or her whereabouts can contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous

Related Articles
Kiely Rodni
Mom of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni, 16, Shares Their Last Conversation: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
Kiely Rodni
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
Troy Khoeler found dead
Unanswered Questions Surround the Death of 7-Year-Old Texas Boy Found Dead in Family's Washing Machine
Update 6/3/22 - This continues to be an active missing person investigation. We are working diligently to locate Dylan and continue to follow up on tips that we receive. We currently have no updated information on new locations to search, but are still searching the Lucin area. We would like to thank all those who are and who have assisted us during this week, including Box Elder County Sheriff's Search And Rescue, Box Elder County Sheriff's Horse Posse, Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, and Utah Search Dogs. This is a public post that any person, business, or government agency is encouraged to share.
Neighbor Named as Suspect in Disappearance of 19-Year-Old Utah Farmer Dylan Rounds
Emily Rogers
Missing Wisc. Mom May Be 'Victim of Foul Play,' as Phone Is Found in Bushes
KRISTIN DAVID, CHRISTINA WHITE, STEVEN PEARSALL, KRISTINA NELSON, BRANDY MILLER
'People Magazine Investigates' : Inside Decades-Old Disappearances of 5 People Along the Snake River
siblings drown in pond in Lake Hughes
4-Year-Old Brother, 3-Year-Old Sister Pronounced Dead After Apparent Drowning in Shallow Pond
Naomi Irion
Authorities Still Hope to Find Missing Nevada Teen Naomi Irion Alive
Ronnie Hyde
Former Youth Pastor Goes on Trial in Murder of Boy, 16, Whose Dismembered Remains Were Found Behind Dumpster
Naomi Irion
Family Makes Desperate Plea After Teen Goes Missing When Man Gets into Car in Walmart Parking Lot
Miya Marcano
Body Found in Orlando Confirmed to Be Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano by Medical Examiner
jashya moore
N.J. Teen Vanished Weeks Ago After Deli Trip, Authorities Offer $20,000 Reward: 'She Was Abducted'
Lauren Cho
Calif. Authorities Ramp Up Search for Lauren Cho, the N.J. Woman Who Went Missing Near Joshua Tree
Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie; Kylen Schulte; Crystal Turner
Is Gabby Petito's Disappearance Related to Married Couple's Murder? Utah Police Are 'Not Ruling Anything Out'
Miya Marcano
Body Believed to Be Missing Florida Teen Miya Marcano Found After a Week of Searching
Image
California Investigators Puzzled by Disappearance of Woman on Valentine's Day