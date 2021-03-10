Dorian Johnson is charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Clarita Poole, 27

Boyfriend Charged with Murder Months After Mich. Woman Was Left at Fire Station with Gunshot Wound

For nearly 8 months, Clarita Poole's family has waited for justice in her horrific slaying last July, when she was dropped off at a Michigan fire station in just her bra, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died shortly thereafter.

This week, Detroit police announced that Dorian Johnson, Poole's boyfriend, was arrested on March 5 and charged in connection with the 27-year-old's fatal shooting, Fox2 Detroit reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is charged with first-degree homicide, firearms - possession by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm, according to a spokesman for the department.

Johnson's next court date is on March 25.

Image zoom Dorian Johnson | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections

He has not yet entered a plea. He is being held in the local jail awaiting his next court date. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Poole's family is relieved that Johnson has been arrested.

"She was a good person," her sister, Sharita Poole, told Fox2 Detroit. "She was a really, really good person."

The family's ordeal began on July 27, 2020, when a Good Samaritan saw Poole lying on the ground in Detroit and drove her to the fire station, a Detroit Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE. She had been shot in the back of the head.

She was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced brain dead before she died, according to Fox 2 Detroit, the first outlet to report on the incident.

It's still unclear who the Good Samaritan is or whether this person knew Poole.

Terrified, her family rushed to the hospital, Sharita told Fox 2 Detroit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We really didn't recognize her at first," she told the outlet in July.

"She had a gunshot wound in the back of her head," she said in July. "She wasn't breathing on her own, she was completely on a machine."

Poole got to the hospital "with just her bra," Sharita told Fox 2 Detroit in July. "She wasn't clothed at all, so we don't know if she was raped."

"It was a murder," she alleged. "She was purposely hurt. She was murdered."

On Tuesday, Sharita alleged to Fox 2 Detroit that Johnson had been abusive to Poole. "He would threaten her and post stuff on social media," she told the outlet.

Sharita and her family never gave up on seeking justice.

"You keep your heart and mind into it, and you pray on it," she told the outlet.

For anyone in an abusive relationship, she told Fox 2 Detroit, "When these men threaten you, it's not just a threat to scare you. They mean what they say."

Sharita set up a GoFundMe page to help their mother pay for funeral-related expenses and bills she incurred while on leave from work.

Poole "was only 27 years old, and the sweetest person to anyone who crossed her path," the GoFundMe says.

Anyone with information regarding Poole's death is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.