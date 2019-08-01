Calif. Woman Is Missing, and Boyfriend Allegedly Rapped in Karaoke Bar About Killing, Burying Her

Image zoom Amanda Kathleen Custer Facebook

A California man now under arrest in connection with a woman’s disappearance allegedly appears on video from a bar’s karaoke night to be rapping about killing and burying someone on the very day she vanished.

“At first I was like, did he say that?,” says Michael Moore, who filmed the video Monday night, reports KTLA. “And he said it with such force.”

On Tuesday Moore says he saw the same man, 27-year-old Robert Camou, on television being hauled off in handcuffs after a standoff with police in downtown Los Angeles.

“Same guy … no doubt in my mind,” Moore told CBS Los Angeles.

The karaoke rap at The King Eddy Saloon happened as police searched for Camou, who they’d named earlier Monday as a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Custer.

Custer remains missing.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police summoned by a report of alleged domestic violence at Camou’s home at 8:15 a.m. Monday did not locate either of the two but found signs of an assault.

The evidence at the scene included blood, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the media, reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

A volatile relationship between the pair, who had dated for about two years, had led to “numerous domestic violence incidents,” Hoglund alleged.

Camou was due in court Monday on a bail violation tied to prior criminal charges that included assault and domestic violence on Custer, according to court records cited by CBS Los Angeles.

Authorities believed Custer had been taken from the scene Monday morning against her will, after a witness told investigators that Camou allegedly had been observed placing her limp body in the cargo hatch of a gray Toyota Prius, according to KTLA.

That night in the bar as Moore watched and filmed, the man he later recognized as Camou took the microphone.

“I killed my [expletive] and buried that [expletive] in the [expletive] dirt,” the man is heard rapping in the video recorded by Moore.

The man then “mentioned something about the police and that he needed to close his mouth now, and he walked off,” Moore told CBS Los Angeles.

“I think that everyone in the bar that heard him kinda stopped,” Moore told KTLA. “Time just stopped. And there were some hardcore rappers up in there, and they stopped.”

Authorities who’d issued an alert for the Prius located the vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday less than a mile from the bar, with Camou laying in the back seat. After he refused to exit, a standoff ensued until tear gas flushed him out and he was arrested about 7:30 a.m., reports CBS Los Angeles.

He is being held without bail on suspicion of burglary and domestic violence. An attorney who might speak on his behalf was not immediately identified.

The sheriff’s department urges anyone with information about Custer’s disappearance to call 323-890-5500.