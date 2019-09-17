Boyfriend Allegedly Kills NYPD School Safety Officer Who Won 2018 Modeling Contest

Image zoom Naire' McCormick Facebook

The contest for models to represent the online Kurvacious Boutique that pitched fashion to women with “Kurves, Klass & Konfidence” caught the eye of Naire’ McCormick, who entered and won to become the 2018 face of the brand.

But the 44-year-old single mom’s future modeling aspirations and other dreams died with her on Sunday, when police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide at the hands of her boyfriend in her Brooklyn apartment, reports the New York Daily News.

McCormick, who also worked since 2004 as an NYPD school safety officer, “was a loving, outgoing soul (whose) life was taken too soon,” her friend Shateama Vasquez told the newspaper. “She had a heart of gold. … Nobody have nothing bad to say about her. Her personality is what drew you to her.”

Our 2018 Face of Kurvacious winner Ms.Naire' McCormick!! https://t.co/i2ZtDIaKL2 — Kurvacious Boutique (@_Kurvacious_) August 28, 2018

At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police were alerted by a 911 call to “a harassment in progress” inside McCormick’s apartment, according to an NYPD news release.

The 911 caller heard screams, reports News 12 Brooklyn.

Inside the apartment, McCormick and her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jancy Dempster, had been celebrating Dempster’s birthday, with Dempster drinking heavily, police sources told the New York Post.

Dempster’s cousin and McCormick’s 12-year-old son were in another room apart from the couple, those sources told the outlet, when gunshots rang out.

Responding officers found McCormick and Dempster, “both unconscious and unresponsive, each with a gunshot wound to the head,” inside McCormick’s bedroom, police said.

Both were declared dead at the scene, and a gun was recovered. Police subsequently labeled the death of McCormick as a homicide, and said the investigation is continuing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayers to her family,” Gregory Floyd, president of the union that represents school safety officers in the city’s public schools, said in a statement Monday, according to the Post.

His statement called McCormick’s death “tragic.”