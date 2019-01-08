Mom-of-2's Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Her and Called 911, Claiming He Just Tried to 'Scare' Her

A Florida man charged with the premeditated murder of his on-again, off-again girlfriend allegedly told police he was merely trying to “scare” the woman when his gun accidentally went off, firing a bullet into her chest.

PEOPLE confirms the criminal charge against Michael Javier Mejias, 21, who is being held without bail for allegedly killing 21-year-old Nicole Juliette Morales Arenas, who was a mom of two children.

Police in Kissimmee, Florida, found Arenas shot outside an apartment complex Sunday morning. She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead.

Two other men — Victor Manuel Madera Castillo, 46, and Adrian Estrada Reyes, 21 — are also in custody on charges stemming from the young mother’s killing. Both men are charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

It was unclear Tuesday if any of the defendants had entered pleas to the charges against them, and it did not appear any of the men had secured attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Estrada Reyes was allegedly tasked with disposing of the gun used to kill Morales.

Police have yet to discuss a possible motive, but continue to investigate the killing.

WKMG obtained audio from a 911 call police allege Mejias made after the shooting.

During the call, Mejias told the dispatcher someone had been shot, but said he did not know where the shooter was.

“She’s not breathing, she’s not breathing,” Mejias said over the phone.

A neighbor also called 911 after the shooting.

“She was shot in left arm, by the arm pit,” the caller told dispatchers, according to the Sentinel. “It looks like it went through her arm and into her chest.”

The WKMG report, citing affidavits filed in the case, claims police allege Mejias first told them someone else shot Morales but eventually admitted that he retrieved a gun from his vehicle and pressed it against Morales before pulling the trigger.

Mejias allegedly said he was trying to scare the woman, but did not elaborate on why, according to the affidavits.