Boy, 6, Wounded in Texas Mall Shooting Lost His Parents and 3-Year-Old Brother

Eight people, including three young children, were killed in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 12:35 PM
Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho https://www.gofundme.com/f/allen-tx-shootingrip-kyu-cindy-and-james-cho
Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho. Photo: gofundme

A family trip to return some clothes at an Allen, Texas, mall became a "horrific" scene when a gunman opened fire on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring seven.

Among the victims: both of young William Cho's parents, Cindy and Kyu Cho, as well as his 3-year-old brother James. William, 6, was also shot but is recovering.

William's parents Cindy, 35, and Kyu, 37, reportedly took him and his little brother James to the mall to exchange clothes he had received for his 6th birthday just four days prior.

"An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left [eight] victims dead," a GoFundMe set up for William reads. "Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning."

The page said William was released from the ICU after being shot himself, but is now "the only surviving member of this horrific event."

The page had raised more than $1.3 million for William and his family as of Tuesday morning. GoFundMe has set up a central page with official fundraisers for other victims, including the Mendoza family, whose daughters Daniela, 11, and Sofia, 8, who were also killed in the shooting.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said "such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar."

A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas. ADAM DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets. Joe Raedle/Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Saturday's shooting at the mall in Allen — a city roughly 25 miles north of Dallas — was the 202nd mass shooting this year in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun violence and defines mass shootings as any gun-related incident in which four or more people are shot or killed.

The shooting Saturday, whose eight victims included three children, came nearly a year after 19 children were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It also came about a month after three children and three adults were killed at a school in Nashville.

Biden noted in his statement Sunday that "the leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

The Cho family lived in Dallas, according to The New York Times, where father Kyu moved after immigrating to the U.S. in the early 1990s from South Korea as a child.

The 37-year-old father of two became an immigration attorney himself, and worked at a local law firm in Richardson, Texas. He got his undergrad at University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2007 and later earned a legal degree at Ave Maria School of Law in Florida.

"As an immigrant himself, Kyu has a deep pride, respect, and appreciation for the American Dream," his profile page on the firm's website reads, explaining Kyu was "passionate" about immigration law and was even learning Spanish to help fellow immigrants from Dallas' Latin American communities.

Beyond his work, though, the firm says Kyu was someone who "enjoys participating in church activities, watching his two young boys grow up, and spending time with his family."

Cindy was a dentist at Thrive Dental and Orthodontics in Richardson, Texas, according to local Fox 4 News. The business said in a statement that her coworkers are "absolutely devastated."

"Our whole team loved her very much, and we are absolutely heartbroken," the office said. "Dr. Kang was the sweetest, most beautiful soul with the kindest heart. She was an outstanding dentist, mother, wife, daughter, friend, and faithful woman of God."

Related Articles
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, two sisters killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Texas
2 Sisters Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Remembered as 'Rays of Sunshine,' as Mom Remains in Critical Condition
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sparks Outrage After Referring to Mass Shooting Victims as 'Illegal Immigrants'
Image: The end point of Linking Arms for Change in Nashville on Union Street and onto Legislative Plaza in front of the Tennessee State Capitol. Linking Arms for Change: Organized by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, yesterday in Nashville over 9,000 people of all ages linked arms from 5:15pm to 5:45pm for 3 miles from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol asking for common sense gun safety laws following The Covenant School shooting on March 27, 2023 where 6 were killed, including 3 nine year old 3rd grade students. Nashville, TN. April 18, 2023. Linking Arms for Change in Nashville, Tennesse State Capitol, Nashville, TN, USA - 18 Apr 2023
Following Nashville School Shooting, Advocates Form 'Human Chain' Calling for Gun Violence Prevention
arrests made in sweet 16 party shooting
2 Teenage Brothers Charged in Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting that Killed 4, Injured 28
Dowdell
Football Player and Athletic Manager, Both with College Plans, ID'd as Victims of Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting
Marsiah “Siah” Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia “Keke” Nicole Smith, 17
All 4 Slain Victims Identified in Alabama Sweet 16 Mass Shooting, But Nobody Has Been Arrested
Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
5th Victim Dies in Hospital Following Monday's Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank
Top Row, L-R: Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak Bottom Row, L-R: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs.
Funerals for 6 Nashville Shooting Victims Will Begin Friday
Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville
5 Dead, 9 Injured After Mass Shooting in Downtown Louisville, Police Confirm
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
Hallie Scruggs Where was the image taken - When was the image taken - Around Christmas time Who took the photograph - Hallie’s brother Full credit line – Courtesy of the Scrugg family Source contact information: Name: Kara Scrugg Arnold Phone: (615) 289-8951 E-mail: Image sent by: Kara Scrugg Arnold
Nashville School Shooting Victim Hallie Scruggs Remembered As 'Beautiful, Big, Huge Light'
2 Hero Officers Confronted, Fatally Shot Nashville School Shooter
2 Hero Officers Confronted, Fatally Shot Nashville School Shooter