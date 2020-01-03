Boy With Genetic Disease Who Needed Kidney After Dad Killed Mom Gets New One: 'Christmas Miracle'

Image zoom Audra Eaker with her son Kincaid Facebook

A 13-year-old boy with a chronic medical condition who expected to receive a life-saving kidney from his mother before she was shot dead in 2016 by her estranged husband is recovering after a successful organ transplant from another donor.

A post by the Facebook group “Kindcaid Needs a Kidney” confirmed the surgery for Kincaid Eaker, and termed it a “Christmas Miracle.”

“He got his kidney,” said a family friend, according to a separate post on the Facebook page for VIP Kidney Health. “The timing is crazy. I’m utterly amazed at the timing.”

The “Kincaid Needs a Kidney page carries an image of a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Kincaid Needs a Kidney” that depicts the word “needs” crossed out and replaced by the written word “got,” with the date of “12/26/19.”

“He’s recovering very well!!!” the post from December 28 reads.

A campaign promoted on Facebook and GoFund Me by friends of Kincaid’s mother, Audra Eager, had drawn attention to the plight of her son, who was born with chronic, genetic polycystic kidney disease and had lost two infant siblings to the same condition.

Audra died on Dec. 27, 2016, when she was shot with a handgun by her husband, Darrell Eaker, as she drove the two of them away from a holiday party at a friend’s home, reports Patch.com. Darrell left the gun inside the Ford Edge SUV and walked off “without even attempting life-saving actions,” Woodstock, Georgia, police said in a warrant.

Darrell was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 16 years, reports the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News.

Two days after the shooting, Kincaid Eaker said that “along with losing his mother, he also lost the kidney that was intended for him,” family friend Brandy Love, who hosted that holiday party, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“To look at him you would not even realize he is sick,” Love wrote before the successful transplant. “Kincaid plays the saxophone and is on the swim team, but he is functioning on 19 percent of his kidneys.”

Love said Audra earlier lost two boys, one at four weeks old and another at just four days old, from the same disease that afflicts Kincaid. “Needless to say her spirit was crushed. It took her years to find her light,” which returned in 2004 after Audra adopted a daughter, Olivia, now 15, Love wrote.

Learning later that she was pregnant again, Audra “was extremely worried that the same disease would take this baby away too,” according to the GoFundMe page. “At that time there was a 1 in 4 chance of this disease inflicting her babies and it happened to all three of her boys. Although affected by the disease, Audra delivered Kincaid on the side of the road in an ambulance. … Kincaid was the only baby she got to hold right after birth, in that ambulance.”

Early on, Audra was tested to find out if she was a match for for her son “when he was ready for a transplant,” according to Love. “She knew that there was no question where her son was getting that kidney from. It was coming from her.”

Today, Kincaid and his older sister live with “wonderful, loving, protective grandparents” in Tennessee, although his medical care was centered in Atlanta, according to Love.

She described Audra as “a strong, beautiful woman that loved her children fiercely and stood up for them and herself as much as she could,” and writes that Olivia “is the ultimate protector of her little brother.”

“I know Audra, their fierce protector and her purpose, keeps an eye on them,” wrote Love.

The Facebook post from VIP Kidney Health states, “Kincaid’s family believes this is a second chance for this active young man,” and notes that after word of his need spread, many people signed up as potential donors with the Emory Transplant Center at Emory University in Atlanta.