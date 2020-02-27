10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot by His Babysitter While She Took Selfies with a Gun

Image zoom Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy was listed in critical condition after being accidentally shot by his babysitter, police said.

On Tuesday, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas responded to a report that a 10-year-old had been shot, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. Gonzalez said that the child’s aunt, 19-year-old Caitlyn Smith, was babysitting him and accidentally shot the child while holding a pistol.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said. After undergoing surgery, his condition improved from critical to serious, and Gonzalez said he “is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gonzalez added that Smith was arrested and charged with injury to a child — serious bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony. Jail records show that she was booked on Wednesday and her bond was listed as $20,000.

Update: the 10-yr-old child is listed in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery. The child’s aunt, Caitlyn Smith (w/f 19 yrs), has been arrested & charged with Injury to a Child-serious bodily injury. (2nd degree felony). Great work by our Child Abuse Unit and https://t.co/ik5tSVKoRy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

RELATED: Grandfather Who Dropped Toddler Out of Cruise Ship Window to Plead Guilty to Negligent Homicide

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to CNN, Smith had found a gun while she was babysitting the boy, and began taking selfies with it because she thought it was unloaded. While she was taking the pictures, the gun went off and shot the child in the stomach, the outlet reported.

“Firearms are dangerous weapons so take precautions to make sure things like that don’t happen,” Harris County Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told CNN. “Taking selfies was not the best thing to be doing.”