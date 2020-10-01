Prosecutors said Thomas Murphy never took responsibility for his actions

Boy Scout Was Killed and 4 Troop Members Were Injured by Drunk Driver, Who's Sentenced to Prison

A 61-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison for killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a crash that occurred while he was under the influence of alcohol, PEOPLE confirms.

Thomas Murphy learned his fate Wednesday — two years to the day after the fatal crash in Manorville that killed Andrew McMorris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Murphy appeared before a judge in a Riverhead court room on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to 8⅓ to 25 years for the 2018 crash.

Murphy, of Holbrook, was convicted late last year of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter. He has been out on bail ever since the accident.

Andrew, a Boy Scout from Wading River, was walking along a road in Manorville with the rest of his troop en route to a hike when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV driven by Murphy.

McMorris was a seventh grader at the Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham. Andrew and the four other scouts who were injured in the crash were part of an 18-person group, dressed in bright red clothing.

Andrew's injuries were so severe that his organs could not be donated.

At trial, prosecutors said Murphy spent hours before the crash drinking vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Club in Manorville with three friends, reports Newsday.

As Murphy was handcuffed and taken away, his wife asked if she could hug him. That request, according to Newsday, was denied.

"This is unbelievable — I can't even give him a hug?," his wife, Jackie, screamed out. "Tom, Tom ... hang in there."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The paper reports she later fainted into the arms of her daughters while waiting for a courthouse elevator.

At a press conference following the sentencing, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern said Murphy never accepted responsibility for his actions.