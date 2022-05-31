Daniel Garza, 9, lost his cousin Ellie Garcia in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed

Boy, 9, Recalls Escaping Through Window During Texas School Shooting: 'I Could See' the Gunman 'Staring'

A 9-year-old boy is recounting the terrifying scene at Robb Elementary School as a gunman opened fire in a nearby classroom one week ago.

In an interview with CNN, Daniel Garza said he "could still see [the] face" of the gunman through the window of his classroom door, as Daniel "hid under a table next to the wall."

"I could see him staring at people in front of me," the boy added.

Daniel eventually escaped through a window of the classroom, cutting his hand on the broken glass. He learned later that his cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"I was worried a lot for her because I didn't hear any screaming from the class," Daniel told ABC News.

Daniel Garza and Briana Ruiz

Daniel and his classmates could hear gunshots from the nearby classroom where most of the violence occurred, but his own teacher, Elsa Avila, was shot through their door, as was one of Daniel's classmates. (Both the classmate and Avila survived.)

According to ABC News, Avila locked the door and told her students to stay quiet and play dead, while CNN reported that Daniel said Avila texted 911. As his mother, Briana Ruiz, told ABC News, "I personally can't thank my son's teacher enough. ... I think what she did saved all of their lives."

"The same child that I dropped off that morning, I feel like a piece of him stayed there," Ruiz also said in an interview alongside Daniel for San Antonio station KSAT-TV.

"When I did get him back, he wasn't the same anymore," she added of Daniel. "And I know it's gonna take time and it's gonna be a long road of recovery."

Last Friday, Col. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told the news media in Uvalde that approximately 20 officers waited in a hallway for more than 45 minutes before engaging the shooter inside a locked Robb Elementary School classroom.

"From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision," McCraw said of the delay in entering the classroom, where panicked students called 911. "It was a wrong decision. There's no excuse for that. We believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can. When there's an active shooter, the rules change."

Once the officers finally entered the room, 21 victims were dead.