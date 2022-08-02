Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Is Discharged From Intensive Care Unit

The mother of Cooper Roberts was also shot twice during the July 4 shooting

Cooper Roberts, the resilient fourth grader who continues to recover from the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill., has been released from the intensive care unit.

In an update to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover Cooper's ongoing medical costs, it was revealed that, "after almost a month in pediatric intensive care at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital," the paralyzed boy was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a Chicago-based not-for-profit physical medicine and rehabilitation research hospital.

"Also, Cooper was finally able to visit with his dog, George — a happy reunion for them both," the page notes.

The 8-year-old was with his parents and twin brother at the Highland Park July 4th parade when a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

A bullet severed Cooper's spinal cord, and his brother, Luke, was hit with shrapnel; Luke was treated and released the same day, but some of the shrapnel remains in his body, as it was too dangerous for doctors to remove it.

The boys' mother was shot twice in the leg and foot while trying to shield the twins with her body.

Cooper's mother, Keely Roberts, a superintendent of the Zion Elementary School District, has been receiving treatment at a separate hospital from her son.

Since the shooting, Cooper has had numerous surgeries to repair his esophagus.

"This week, the AbilityLab medical team will meet with Cooper and his family to conduct a series of comprehensive assessments and determine the appropriate physical and occupational therapy, as well as other rehabilitation and mental health services, to support Cooper in regaining his strength and reaching his maximum potential moving forward," the GoFundMe update explains.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign — with a goal of $2 million — had raised more than $1.7 million.

Cooper's family has been told it is likely he will never walk again, but continue to hold onto hope he'll be able to beat the odds.

Cooper, who loved to play soccer, is a huge Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

The Brewers honored him early last month by hanging a No. 22 jersey, bearing Cooper's last name, in the home dugout at American Family Field during their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A photo of the jersey in the dugout was posted to Twitter, with the caption, "Today, Cooper's in the dugout with us."

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters he hoped the team's gesture "can make one part of the day for [Cooper and the Roberts family] a little bit better."

The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was recently indicted on 117 criminal charges: 48 counts of attempted murder, 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and 21 counts of first-degree murder — three for each deceased victim.

No pleas have been entered, either by the suspect or on his behalf. He is due in court on Aug. 16.