3-Year-Old New Mexico Boy Was Allegedly Abducted by Dad, Who's Accused of Killing Mom

Osiel Ernesto-Rico New Mexico Department of Public Safety

The search continues for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto-Rico, who is believed to be with his father — the man authorities allege killed his mother earlier this month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has gotten involved in the hunt for the New Mexico boy, offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.

The FBI also wants information about Osiel’s father, Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira, and where he might be.

Investigators contend Rico-Ruvira may have fled to Mexico, where the father has ties to the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco.

The two were last seen in the Roswell area.

Police believe the boy is in danger.

Rico-Ruvira is wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27.

The young woman was killed back on Jan. 7.

Rico-Ruvira is described as 5 feet 8 and weighing 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The two may be in a maroon four-door 2003 GMC Yukon with a New Mexico license plate reading MNF321.

Osiel is described as a Hispanic male, standing 2 feet 6, weighing about 40 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with possible information about Rico-Ruvira or Osiel is asked to contact the nearest FBI field office.