Zayden McLean would have been 2 years old next month

Toddler Killed in His Mother's Arms as Carjacker Steals Their Car in a Hospital Carpark

A Texas toddler was killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

Zayden McLean, who would have turned 2 next month, died when a man attempting to steal his mother's car ran into both of them before driving off.

Bailey Bingham, Zayden's mom, was reportedly meeting his dad Shea McLean in the parking lot of the Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, The Dallas Morning News reported, to exchange custody.

A man, later identified as alleged suspect Nico Lorenzo Dela-Fuente, interrupted the family and tried to steal Bingham's vehicle, police told the outlet. McLean got into the car in an attempt to stop the car from being stolen and the pair struggled while the car was in reverse.

Fort Worth Police Officer Gezim Pollozani told Fox 4 News that Bingham was holding Zayden "in her arms as the vehicle was reversing and it struck the parent and the child, causing both the parent and the child to fall."

"The suspect then put the vehicle in drive and ran over the child and crashed into a tree," Pollozani said, according to the outlet.

Dela-Fuente was taken into custody, but needed hospitalization for his injuries.

Police told the Dallas Morning News that Dela-Fuente will be charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. The murder charge is reportedly carrying a bail of $500,000 and the robbery charge is reportedly set with a $100,000 bail.

The Fort Worth Police Department could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.

Zayden was reportedly taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

Bingham suffered skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and road rash, according to Fox 4.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to raise money for funeral expenses and medical bills for Zayden's family.

"Anyone who knew Zayden knew how much he was loved by his mother, Bailey Bingham, and father, Shea McLean," the GoFundMe's description states. "He was a child of love and spirit. Everyone who knew him loved him, and that love will continue to carry."

As of Monday evening, the campaign had raised $15,585 of a $50,000 goal.

Vickie Bingham, Zayden's grandmother, told Fox 4 News that the toddler was "an angel on Earth, and now he’s an angel in heaven."

"It almost seems like Zayden was born, like he knew he didn’t have much time looking back. It’s almost like he was born knowing that he wasn’t going to have a long life," she said. "There’s a song, ‘Live Like You’re Dying.’ And that’s what he did. He loved laughing. He played."