Boy Is Killed After Falling Off Scooter Driven by Mom, Who Allegedly Fled to Mexico After Charges

An Oklahoma mother whose 5-year-old son died after he fell off the back of the scooter she was driving is believed to have fled to Mexico to avoid charges.

On April 23, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano was driving an electric scooter with her son, Caiden Reyes-Ortiz, 5, on the back, the Tulsa World, CNN and KTUL report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police allege Ortiz-Luevano was driving the scooter in a reckless manner in the direction of oncoming traffic. When she made an evasive maneuver to avoid a car, Caiden was thrown off the scooter and hit by the car.

The driver of the vehicle, Ranier Davison, allegedly fled the scene but later turned himself in to police on Wednesday. Caiden was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Authorities allege Caiden died due to his mother’s “reckless disregard” while driving the scooter, which was a rental. She is wanted on charges of child neglect and negligent homicide.

When Ortiz-Luevano learned of possible charges against her, she allegedly fled the country to Mexico. Police said Ortiz-Luevano skipped her son’s memorial.

Ortiz-Luevano’s employer, Spiffy’s Dry Cleaners, started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Caiden’s memorial fund. As of Thursday it has reached $430 of its $1,000 goal.

Lime co-founder and CEO Toby Sun released a statement saying the company was cooperating with authorities.

“As a father of a young boy myself, words cannot describe how saddened I am by this tragedy,” Sun said in a statement, CNN reports. “Nothing is more sacred than our children and to the family of the victim, my heartfelt sympathies go out to you. Our Tulsa Lime team is cooperating with Tulsa law enforcement and will assist in their investigation in any way we can.”

Lime recommends riders to wear a helmet and insists only one person ride a scooter at a time.

Davison is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license and driving under suspension, CNN reports.

“We see this as a tragedy that has made a victim of three people,” his attorney said in a statement to CNN.

Davison is out of custody on bond.