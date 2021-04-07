21-Month-Old Boy in 'Grave Condition' After Suspected Road Rage Shooting in Chicago

The boy was in a car traveling northbound on South Lake Shore Drive when he was shot in the right temple, authorities said

A 21-month-old boy is critically injured after a shooting in Chicago on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 11 a.m. The boy was in a car traveling northbound when he was shot in the right temple, authorities told WGN.

The car that the child was in then crashed in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said witnesses saw a female passenger exit the vehicle with the child. A person who police later reportedly described as a "Good Samaritan" transported the woman and child to Northwestern Hospital, WGN reports.

The child eventually was transferred from Northwestern to Lurie's Children Hospital in critical condition, police said.

"We can confirm that this afternoon we received a nearly 2-year-old male child with a serious gunshot wound," Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer at Lurie's Children's Hospital, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"The child sustained a bullet wound to his head and he is in very critical condition currently being treated in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He is requiring full critical care support. We are doing all we can do for this little boy and thank everyone for their concern."

The boy's family identified him as Kayden and told the news outlet he is in "grave condition" after the bullet struck his brain.

Police believe that the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident, Commander Jake Alderden reportedly said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"At this time, it appears that they are completely unknown to each other and there was a dispute possibly over somebody not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," he said, according to WGN.

Police reportedly did not have a description of a suspect or vehicle yet.