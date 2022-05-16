'Bone-Chilling': Teen Allegedly Admits to Killing 59-Year-Old Woman & Victim's Grandson with Hammer

The woman and the boy were killed last month, and prosecutors are seeking to try the 16-year-old suspect as an adult

A Tennessee woman and her 7-year-old grandson were killed last month, and police allege a 16-year-old boy beat them to death with a hammer.

The bodies of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen, were found at a home in rural Greene County, Tenn., shortly after midnight on April 25. The teen suspect was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

According to a police report obtained by WJHL-TV, officers arrived at the home and found the victims' bodies near the back of the house. They also found "puddles" of blood next to a parked vehicle. The police report alleges that they found some tools, "some of which were covered in blood."

The report says that a hammer was used to repeatedly strike Cole and Allen in their heads. The report also alleges that the 16-year-old also said he started planning earlier in the day to kill the victims.

No motive has been publicly released, but authorities say that the teenager lived in the same house with the victims.

WBIR-TV reports that the Greene County District Attorney wants to try the teen as an adult. "The circumstances of this case are bone-chilling," Prosecutor Dan Armstrong told the station.

While the teen is facing murder charges, the rural community is reeling from the sudden deaths of Cole and Allen.

"There's mourning, definitely," School Superintendent Jerry Boyd tells WJHL-TV. "It's very deep in grief right now just trying to understand, which is difficult in these kinds of situations."