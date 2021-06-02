The children had run away from a group home, and the girl was shot by deputies after pointing a gun at them

Boy, 12, and Girl, 14, Allegedly Broke into Home, Then Shot at Deputies Using Homeowner's Guns

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who ran away from a children’s group home Tuesday night in Enterprise broke into a house, armed themselves with several of the homeowner’s guns and opened fire on several responding deputies who tried to talk them into surrendering.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl allegedly opened fire on deputies in Florida Tuesday night after they allegedly broke into a home and found the homeowner's shotgun and AK-47.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the children, who ran away from the Florida United Methodist Children's Home just hours earlier, fired multiple rounds at the deputies who had surrounded the home.

"Eventually, after all this goes on and we try to de-escalate — we throw a cellphone into the house, try to talk to them — the 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and, despite warnings to drop it, she walks back into the garage, she comes back a second time and that's when deputies open fire after taking multiple rounds," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a press conference Tuesday night.

The girl was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition, according to WESH 2 News.

The boy, who was allegedly armed with the AK-47, dropped the weapon after the girl was shot and was taken to the hospital because of a diabetic condition. He was uninjured in the incident.

No deputies were injured.

"Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old," Chitwood said. "If it wasn't for their training and their supervision … somebody would have ended up dead."

The sheriff's department said the children had run away from the children's group home and were reported missing at about 5 p.m. that day — about two-and-a-half hours before the break-in.

Officers were searching for them and focused on the home after a witness flagged them down and told police about hearing breaking glass at a house nearby at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers contacted the homeowner, who told them there were weapons and 200 rounds of ammunition inside.