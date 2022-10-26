Boy Found Dead in Suitcase Earlier This Year in Indiana Woods Identified by Police

Authorities have issued a murder warrant for the boy's mother, Dejaune Anderson

Published on October 26, 2022 11:56 PM
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/INPOLICE-3142c6b INDIANA STATE POLICE; SELLERSBURG DISTRICT; 8014 Highway 311; Sellersburg; IN 47172; www.in.gov/isp; FOR RELEASE: Upon Receipt; CONTACT:; Sgt. Carey Huls; Public Information Officer; 812-569-5242; DATE:; April 19; 2022; ISP Continues to ask for Public’s Help in Identification of Deceased Child; Sellersburg – April 19; 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying a deceased child located in rural Washington County on Saturday.; A toll-free tip line was established on Monday; and Investigators have received approximately 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately; none of those calls have led to the identification of the deceased child. Many of those calls related to information of children already documented as missing. Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked in to.; An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday; however; no information as to the cause of death was determined. Results of the toxicology report are still pending; and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death.; Based on information provided by the autopsy; Investigators believe the child is approximately 5 years old. He is described as a black male; approximately four feet tall; with a slender build and short haircut.; Investigators are now releasing the location where the child was located as the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County. Tragically; the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase. The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back and a photo is attached to this news release. Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child.; Anyone with information is asked to call the toll-free number established for this case: 1-888-437-6432.
Suitcase where deceased child was found. Photo: INDIANA STATE POLICE

Six months after a deceased child was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana State Police have identified the young victim. The child was 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, according to a statement from the Indiana State Police.

Cairo would have turned 6 on Monday. Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted in locating and contacting Cairo's biological father after investigators were able to confirm the child was Cairo.

Per the ISP statement, the investigation led police to identify two suspects, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia; arrest warrants were issued for both. Coleman was apprehended by authorities in California, but the police have not been able to locate Anderson.

Authorities also said that Anderson is Cairo's biological mother.

Though the child was unable to be identified when he was originally found, medical examiners were able to determine his cause of death, according to authorities.

Authorities said in a May statement that the child died as a result of an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by viral gastroenteritis, per a toxicology and autopsy report.

According to the report, the child's blood toxicology was negative and there was no physical trauma to the body, police said in the release.

The report further stated there was an "absence of significant traumatic injuries," advising there was "no anatomical cause of death," authorities noted.

PEOPLE previously reported that the boy's body was found in a hard-case "Las Vegas-themed" suitcase, and he was described as "a Black male, approximately 4 ft. tall, with a slender build and short haircut," according to a previous press release.

The body was found by someone hunting for mushrooms around a wooded area, police said in an earlier statement.

The suitcase was located approximately 80 ft. off Holder Road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, which is located in southern Indiana, police added. They believe based on the autopsy report that the child was already dead when placed into the suitcase.

