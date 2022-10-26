Six months after a deceased child was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana State Police have identified the young victim. The child was 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, according to a statement from the Indiana State Police.

Cairo would have turned 6 on Monday. Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted in locating and contacting Cairo's biological father after investigators were able to confirm the child was Cairo.

Per the ISP statement, the investigation led police to identify two suspects, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia; arrest warrants were issued for both. Coleman was apprehended by authorities in California, but the police have not been able to locate Anderson.

Authorities also said that Anderson is Cairo's biological mother.

Though the child was unable to be identified when he was originally found, medical examiners were able to determine his cause of death, according to authorities.

Authorities said in a May statement that the child died as a result of an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by viral gastroenteritis, per a toxicology and autopsy report.

According to the report, the child's blood toxicology was negative and there was no physical trauma to the body, police said in the release.

The report further stated there was an "absence of significant traumatic injuries," advising there was "no anatomical cause of death," authorities noted.

PEOPLE previously reported that the boy's body was found in a hard-case "Las Vegas-themed" suitcase, and he was described as "a Black male, approximately 4 ft. tall, with a slender build and short haircut," according to a previous press release.

The body was found by someone hunting for mushrooms around a wooded area, police said in an earlier statement.

The suitcase was located approximately 80 ft. off Holder Road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, which is located in southern Indiana, police added. They believe based on the autopsy report that the child was already dead when placed into the suitcase.