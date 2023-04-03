Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom

The body of 2-year-old Taylen Mosley was discovered in the jaws of an alligator, while his mother, Pashun Jeffrey, was found dead from more than 100 stab wounds, say police

April 3, 2023

Police believe the father of a Florida boy found last week inside an alligator's mouth threw the boy into a lake after stabbing the child's mother to death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the affidavit, Thomas Mosley, 21, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Pashun Jeffrey 100 times after she threw him a party celebrating his birthday at her St. Petersburg, Fla., apartment.

After that, police believe Mosley allegedly threw the couple's 2-year-old son Taylen into Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg before arriving at his mom's house with severe lacerations to his arms and hands, the affidavit reads.

Jail records indicate Mosley remains in custody on two counts of first-degree murder.

Mosley's defense attorney Margaret Russell said in a statement to PEOPLE: "Due to the extremely serious allegations surrounding these tragic losses, our investigation is currently focused on gathering information about the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as our client's mental state."

Taylen Mosley
Taylen Mosley. FDLE Twitter

Mosley has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.

Police believe Jeffrey was left for dead on the bathroom floor after the brutal stabbing.

Her body was discovered Thursday by apartment management, who went to check on her at the request of her family, who said they had not heard from her since the previous day, per the affidavit.

A bloody footprint and a bottle of cleaning solution with a bloody fingerprint were also found in the apartment.

Taylen was unaccounted for at the time, according to police.

After the alleged murders, police say Mosley admitted himself to an area hospital to treat his wounds.

Thomas Mosley
Thomas Mosley. Pinellas County Jail

On Friday, Taylen's body was retrieved from the mouth of an alligator.

His cause of death is currently under investigation by the medical examiner, say police.

"I want people to remember them [Jeffrey and Taylen] as two kids who absolutely loved each other," Jeffrey's great-aunt, Theo Brickhouse-Sails, told WFLA-TV. "Adjusting without them in life is going to be hard."

A GoFundMe organized to help offset funeral costs for the victims described Jeffrey as a single mom who worked at CVS and was "dedicated" to making "a better life for her son."

"Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler and loved his mom. During Pashun's work breaks, she would FaceTime so that she could spend every moment possible with him. During the day, Taylen would grab anyone's phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing," the fundraiser description reads.

Mosley is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

