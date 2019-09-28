11-Month-Old Dies After He and Twin Sister Were Left in a Hot Car for Over 3 Hours at Dealership

Image zoom CBS 42

An 11-month-old boy died after he and his twin sister were found in a hot car at an Alabama car dealership on Friday.

Emergency responders arrived at Sunny King Honda in Oxford, Alabama, around noon after receiving a 911 call about the children, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told CNN.

Upon arrival, police learned that the boy and girl — who were still in their car seats — were inside the vehicle for three hours and 26 minutes, according to Alabama Local.

The Oxford Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Both children were transported to the Regional Medical Center emergency room, where the boy was pronounced dead, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told CBS 42.

The twin sister is doing well, Partridge confirmed.

The father, who is an employee at the dealership, forgot about the children in his minivan until the mother called to ask about the twins, Alabama Local reported. The father took the children out of the vehicle before emergency responders came to the scene.

According to the outlet, by the time the twins were located, the temperature was already in the mid-90s.

“All indications seem that this is a tragic accident,” Brown told CBS 42. “No one can fathom the way this family feels and I especially want to make sure that people are sympathetic to this family and that they get all the facts before they pass judgment.”

In a statement to WBRC on Friday, the dealership said the “Sunny King Automotive Group is hurting,” adding, “We request your thoughts and prayers for our employee and his family and the Sunny King Automotive Group family.”

Partridge confirmed to Alabama Local that the case is still under investigation.

“It’s a scene you don’t want to respond to,” he said. “It’s one of those things that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

