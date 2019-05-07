Police in Minnesota allege that, as he worked for hours at a food festival in St. Paul, a 26-year-old Apple Valley man’s 4-year-old son sat alone in an SUV that gradually heated up, eventually killing the boy.

According to numerous reports, Kristopher A. Taylor remains behind bars on $25,000 bail, charged with a single count of second-degree manslaughter tied to the death of his son, Riley Taylor.

The father has yet to enter a plea, but will likely be asked to do so when he appears in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

On Saturday, Taylor worked the Minnesota Monthly 8th Annual Grillfest, reports the Star Tribune, citing court records filed Monday.

Taylor allegedly told investigators he’d parked his SUV in the parking lot of a nearby baseball field. One of the windows was cracked, according to the paper.

“Taylor said he didn’t think it was that hot,” the paper quotes from the charging documents.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press also obtained the criminal complaint, which alleges Taylor said he’d left Riley at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, returning after work at about 5:15 p.m.

His son, he said, was “stiff” and unresponsive. The Pioneer Press reports that Taylor drove Riley to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On that particular day, skies were partly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature throughout that afternoon shifted from 70 degrees at noon to 64 degrees at 5 p.m.

The cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia, according to KSTP. It is unclear whether Taylor has retained an attorney.

Media reports indicate Taylor told police he left Riley with a handheld gaming system.

He’d also allegedly told police he worked the same event last year, also leaving Riley in his car at that time — but admitted he’d left one of the windows down entirely.

Two of Taylor’s co-workers told police he allegedly worked the entire day, not checking on Riley even once.