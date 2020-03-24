Boy Dies 8 Years After His Mom, Pregnant with Him, Was Fatally Shot — and Killer Sits in Prison

Image zoom Family Photo; Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

A Chicago 8-year-old whose mother was fatally shot in 2011 while months pregnant with him has died.

In August 2011, 17-year-old Charinez Jefferson was walking down a street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when 18-year-old Timothy Jones opened fire, WLOX, the Chicago Sun Times and CBS2 report.

According to prosecutors, Jones was attempting to shoot a rival gang member walking with Jefferson, who was six months pregnant. He shot the expecting mother in the head, back and chest as she begged him for her life.

Despite Jefferson not surviving the shooting, her baby did. Kahmani Mims-Jefferson was born prematurely and would eventually be adopted by a hospital nurse.

On March 8, Kahmani died of “complications of prematurity” and “multiple maternal gunshot wounds,” according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Now, Chicago police are investigating the boy’s death while his mother’s killer serves a 90-year sentence for her murder.

At the time of Kahmani’s birth, Jefferson’s mother told CBS2 she was thankful for him.

“He could be blind. He could probably have retardation, you know, they named a couple other things,” Debbie Jefferson said. “I’m a true believer that he’s going to be OK, because if God wanted him, I think He would have taken him when He took my daughter.”

It is unclear whether Jones will face any charges in Kahmani’s death.