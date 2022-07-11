Police Reveal New Mexico Boy, 15, Died from Smoke Inhalation During SWAT Raid That Destroyed Home

Law enforcement in New Mexico is investigating a SWAT incident in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy last week.

Preliminary reports from an autopsy show Brett Rosenau died from smoke inhalation, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Rosenau was inside a home in the southeast part of the city that was the scene of a SWAT raid last Wednesday night.

"In our effort to track down and arrest a violent criminal, a young person tragically lost his life," APD Chief Harold Medina said in the statement. "I know many people in our community are hurting right now, and [we] appreciate everyone's patience while the incident is thoroughly investigated. If any of our actions inadvertently contributed to his death, we will take steps to ensure this never happens again."

APD detectives were there looking for Qiaunt Kelley, 27, who they say had violated probation for armed carjacking and stolen vehicle charges, and had tracked him down at a home.

Pictured is a bouquet of flowers left at the site of a scene where a swat standoff took place Thursday morning in which, a teenager died Credit: Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire

Kelley was also wanted for questioning related to a June 26 shooting death, an officer-involved shooting on May 5, and a separate armed robbery being investigated by local police and federal law enforcement, according to a department press release.

After an hours-long standoff in which officers used a drone to drop powder irritants to get Kelley and Rosenau to vacate the house, APD noticed smoke was coming from inside, per the statement.

As firefighters arrived, Kelley exited the residence with burn injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested and booked into jail overnight on his warrants.

Rosenau was found dead inside the home, according to APD. A full autopsy report showing toxicology and CO2 results is set to be released at a later date.

The APD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the tragedy.

Last Thursday, Albuquerque residents protested the department's use of force that resulting in Rosenau's death, according to the Albuquerque Journal, holding "Black Lives Matter" signs.

"No matter what the circumstances were, a boy's life was tragically cut short, something no person or parent should experience," Mayor Tim Keller said in the Sunday statement. "Every single life is valuable and the loss of any one is devastating to the family and the community. We share our condolences to all who know him and loved him."

Chief Medina also acknowledged the possibility that the devices used to introduce irritants into the home may have caused the fire, according to the police department's statement.

"APD uses devices that are designed for indoor use to minimize the likelihood of igniting a fire, and no fires have been reported over the many years they have been used in Albuquerque," the release read.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the blaze created by the SWAT response destroyed the home, displaced its owners and killed a dog.