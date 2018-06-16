A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting rampage occurred in Colorado, leaving his mother and little brother in critical condition and one other man injured.

Vaughn Bigelow died after allegedly being shot by 23-year-old Jeremy Webster who police say also turned his gun on Vaughn’s mother Meghan, 41, and his 8-year-old brother, according to The Denver Post. John Gale, a man unrelated to the family, is also recovering from gunshot wounds to both of his arms, the newspaper reported.

Vaughn’s 12-year-old brother ran for his life and escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred after Webster and Meghan allegedly had an angry encounter during traffic in Westminster, Colorado on Thursday, according to the outlet. Neither Webster, Gale nor Meghan knew each other, police say.

Three people were injured and one boy was killed after a shooter opened fire in a road rage incident in Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

After the disagreement, Webster allegedly followed the family’s car prompting the dead boy’s mother to take a photograph of Webster’s license plate. Meghan’s uninjured son told authorities his mother took a photo of Webster’s license plate, the Denver Post reported.

Pulling into a commercial complex, Meghan stepped out of her car where she and Webster allegedly had another heated argument, according to a police affidavit obtained by CBS 4 Denver.

Webster allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at her multiple times before turning to fire at her sons Vaughn and the 8-year-old, who had also gotten out of the car, the affidavit reportedly said.

Witnesses told police, according to the outlet, Webster walked to his car but then stopped and walked up to the 13-year-old “and shot him while he was on the ground.”

Flowers line the street outside of a dental clinic where four people were shot in a road rage incident in Colorado.

Webster allegedly then spotted Gale sitting inside of his truck with his 9-year-old daughter and opened fire. Gale was struck multiple times but managed to reverse his truck away from Webster, the outlet reported. His daughter was uninjured.

It was the photo that Meghan took of Webster’s license plate that helped police track him down just three hours later.

Jeremy Webster AP/Shutterstock

Webster was arrested early Friday morning and is currently being held in the Adams County Jail in Brighton, Colorado, according to CBS 4 Denver.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Chicago Tribune. It is unclear if he has an attorney, the newspaper reported.

In the police affidavit, Webster claimed he had “mental health issues and just started a new prescribed medication [Thursday]. Jeremy admitted he used his Glock 19 handgun to shoot the above people.”