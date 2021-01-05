"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," McKinney Police said in a statement

Boy, 15, Charged with Murder After Surveillance Camera Allegedly Captures Him Beating Mom to Death

A 15-year-old Texas boy is charged with murder after surveillance video allegedly captured him beating his mother to death.

McKinney police were called to the family's home just before 1 a.m. Sunday by the boy's father, according to a news release. The mother, Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, was found dead inside.

The teen was found in the area following a search and taken into custody.

The violence was captured by surveillance cameras.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," McKinney Police said in the news release. The investigation remains ongoing.