Kaiden Garner's preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Florence Police Department

Death of Boy, 3, Believed to Have Died in Hot Car, Is Now a Homicide Investigation: Police

Alabama police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who they initially believed died in a hot car.

The Florence Police Department said Kaiden Garner died on Wednesday, in what was first reported as a possible heat exposure death.

"The information on the original response of patrol was that he had been in a vehicle most of the day," Florence Police Department Lt. Wes Gargis tells PEOPLE. "This is information coming in at midnight in the midst of a chaotic event. That was the original information we gathered."

Gargis says Kaiden was transported by ambulance to the hospital from the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Since then, his death has been ruled a homicide and a preliminary autopsy showed the child died from blunt force trauma.

"Our investigation is when it was determined that it was possibly not heat related and then, after the preliminary results from the autopsy, it was confirmed that the death wasn’t related to heat," says Gargis.

It is unclear how long the boy was in the car.

"We are still trying to piece all of that together," Gargis says. "We don’t have all the answers right now. I wish we had more."

Kaiden’s mom, Lesley, told WAFF at a candlelight vigil Saturday that she felt numb.

“I don’t know how to feel,” she said. “My body is numb. My mind is numb. I don’t know how to feel,” said Lesley.

No arrests have been made thus far in the boy's death.

"We have made efforts to communicate with everybody involved and everybody involved just hasn’t come forward and talked to us just yet," says Gargis. "We are seeking the communities help. We need some folks to come talk to us. This is a bad one. "

