Boy, 8, Was Playing with Dad's Gun When a 1-Year-Old Girl Was Killed and Her Sister, 2, Was Injured: Sheriff
A Florida man is facing criminal charges after his 8-year-old son shot and killed a 1-year-old girl with a gun that authorities allege was unsecured at the time.
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons detailed the allegations against Roderick Dwayne Randall, 45, during a press conference Monday.
Randall was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of culpable negligence, tampering with evidence and failure to store a firearm in a required manner.
He was released on bail; PEOPLE was unable to reach him for comment Wednesday.
The deadly incident unfolded inside a Pensacola hotel room.
Simmons alleged that the boy's father left an unholstered gun in the motel room's closet.
He eventually left the room, and his son allegedly found it.
Simmons explained that the boy "starts playing with" the gun when it goes off. A single round left the chamber, killing the 1-year-old before next striking another girl, 2.
The older toddler is expected to make a full recovery.
The children who were shot belonged to Randall's girlfriend, Simmons said.
Randall has yet to enter pleas to the charges filed against him.
PEOPLE was unable to determine who Randall's attorney might be.