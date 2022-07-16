Cooper Roberts underwent his seventh surgery to “reclose the original bullet-induced tear in his esophagus” on Wednesday, according to a family spokesperson

Boy, 8, Paralyzed After Highland Park Shooting in 'Very Critical' Condition Following 7th Surgery

An 8-year-old boy, who was paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, remains in "very critical" condition.

Cooper Roberts underwent his seventh surgery to "reclose the original bullet-induced tear in his esophagus," the family's spokesperson Anthony Loizzi told PEOPLE in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is his seventh surgery and is of particularly high risk given his age and current condition," Loizzi said, per The Chicago Tribune.

Though there were "positive signs" following the surgery, the child's fever later spiked and a CT scan showed "fluid building in his esophagus, lungs and now around his pelvis," according to an update on the family's GoFundMe page.

Cooper remains on a ventilator and a breathing tube due to the post-surgery complications.

The boy's mother Keely Roberts asked that people keep Cooper in their thoughts.

"Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can," she shared on the GoFundMe page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Highland Park Shooting Survivor Cooper Roberts Credit: Courtesy of the Roberts Family

"The family is very grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper's healing," the GoFundMe update added.

Tragically, Cooper's mother and twin brother Luke were also injured. Some of the shrapnel remains in Luke's body because they were too dangerous to remove, according to USA Today.

As of Friday, the Roberts' GoFundMe page — a fundraiser created by friends of the family, per its description — had raised over $1,550,000 to help pay for the family's medical bills.

Seven people were killed in the Highland Park shooting, with more than two dozen others injured. Last Tuesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed seven first-degree murder charges against the suspect, Robert E. Crimo, III, 21, calling the massacre a "pre-mediated and calculated attack" in a statement.