Quarius Naqua Dunham was removed from life support on Sunday after being shot in the neck in what Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye called a "senseless act"

Boy, 8, Killed by Man Who Allegedly Fired Gun at Random While Cars Passed by His South Carolina Home

An 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire was killed over the weekend in Florence, S.C., after he was struck by a bullet while riding in a moving car that came under random gun fire.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, allegedly shot his gun at three cars Saturday as they drove past his house, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Quarius Naqua Dunham was in the backseat of one of the vehicles while his father was driving. The boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck, according to police.

On Sunday, his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

Police said his father was also shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

It does not appear anyone in the other two cars Allen allegedly fired upon sustained injuries.

"Shortly after arriving at the scene, the Florence County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team located suspect Charles Montgomery Allen and took him into custody following a brief standoff at his residence on Old River Road," according to a statement.

Allen has been charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle as well as single counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He has yet to enter pleas for the charges. Lawyer information for Allen was unavailable.

At this time, a motive in the shooting is unknown. But that didn't stop Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye from speculating during an interview with WBTW.