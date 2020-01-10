Boy, 8, Dies Days After Being Shot with Pellet Gun — and 16-Year-Old Girl is Arrested

Image zoom Logan Blackwell Mount Pleasant ISD

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being fatally shot with a pellet gun— and a 16-year-old girl is charged with his death.

On Dec. 29, Titus County, Texas, deputies responded to a home 45 miles east outside of Dallas regarding a child being shot with a pellet rifle. Upon arrival, deputies found the boy, 8-year-old Logan Blackwell, suffering from “life threatening injuries,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Logan was airlifted to a Dallas children’s hospital, where he was declared brain dead five days later and succumbed to his injuries, according to a GoFundMe page.

Logan was accidentally shot, the GoFundMe states, adding he went without oxygen for 45 minutes.

Authorities began to investigate Logan’s death and on Thursday, a 16-year-old girl was arrested for a felony charge of manslaughter.

Logan was in the third grade at Corprew Elementary, and had “boundless energy, loved playing outside and riding his new bike,” read a tribute shared by the Mount Pleasant Independent School District.

“[His father] did everything he could to help make sure his kids were taken care of,” the GoFundMe states. “What has happened is beyond comprehension and everyone is still in shock. Understandably Jason is struggling to cope.”