Boy, 7, Killed, and Dad Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Them While They Biked Near Boat Basin

The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly struck and killed a 7-year-old boy and seriously injured his father while the pair were bicycling in Warrenton, Wash., Clatsop County District Attorney's Office said in a press release police posted to Facebook.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Warrenton Police responded to a call and discovered Archer Gardner, 7, dead at the scene. His father Korey Gardner was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Portland, Ore.

Richard Kulackoski, 60, was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault, according to the District Attorney's Office press release.

the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office stated in a Facebook post. A search warrant was sought and blood and urine samples were obtained by law enforcement for laboratory analysis.

Since Kulackoski's arrest, The Daily Astorian reports he was additionally charged with criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving, according to court filings obtained by the paper.

It was not immediately clear if Kulackoski had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Officials said the father and son had been staying at a nearby bed-and-breakfast while on a family vacation. They were riding northbound along the grass and dirt shoulder of Lake Drive when the driver allegedly hit them, the paper reported.

Kulackoski, who works at a bait shop, was taking bait to another shop near the boat basin when the accident occurred, District Attorney Ron Brown told the paper.

In an update posted on fundraising site GoFundMe, a friend wrote that Korey was "doing well" after undergoing facial reconstructive surgery. The site is raising money for family expenses.

"On behalf of the Gardner family, we are asking for your generous donations during this tragic and difficult time," the page states. "We want to enable them to take time to grieve with their loved ones without having to worry about expenses."