"Jamarion had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack," St. Louis County officials said

Boy, 5, Is Allegedly Beaten to Death by Mom's Boyfriend While She Was in Hospital Giving Birth

A Missouri man is accused of beating his girlfriend's 5-year-old son to death while she was in labor.

Yoshuah Dallas, 24, is behind bars following the death of Jamarion Delancy, who has disabilities. Dallas was caring for the boy and his older sister in their St. Louis County apartment, according to KMOV, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Associated Press.

The children had been left in Dallas' care after their mother went into labor on Nov. 17. The following day, Dallas brought Jamarion into St. Louis Children's Hospital in "dire need of medical attention," according to a GoFundMe page started by the St Louis County Police Association.

Jamarion had suffered from "devastating" blunt force trauma and eventually succumbed to his injuries, according to the police association. His injuries included a lacerated liver and intestine, a broken rib and bruising to his face and inside his mouth, which caused significant internal bleeding.

During their investigation, detectives learned Jamarion was blind and had limited mobility, requiring the use of braces on his legs.

"Jamarion had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack," the police association writes.

St. Louis County police were called to investigate, arresting and charging Dallas on Nov. 19 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

"Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays," the police association said on the GoFundMe. "We feel for [the mother] at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for [the boy's sister], who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred — all with extremely limited resources."

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised $21,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Dallas is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. It is unclear whether he has an attorney at this time or if he has entered a plea.