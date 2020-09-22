The unknown gunman allegedly entered the Struthers home and started yelling and shooting, according to police

Boy, 4, Killed and 4 Adults Wounded After Gunman Walks into Ohio Home and Begins Shooting

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a gunman who burst into a home in Struthers early Monday morning, opening fire, killing a 4-year-old boy and injuring his mother and three others.

According to local reports, Rowan Sweeney died in his mother's arms soon after the shooting, which unfolded around 2 a.m.

The gunman, described as a "young, light-skinned Black male," fled on foot after the shooting.

WKBN reports that two men and two women suffered gunshot wounds during the incident — for which police have yet to disclose a possible motive.

One of the men was shot twice in the head, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while the other man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back.

The two women — including Rowan's mother, 22-year-old Alexis Schneider — were shot in the "lower extremities," the paper reports. All four adult victims were friends, and are receiving treatment at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The two men are listed in critical condition.

WFMJ reports that police said the gunman walked into the home through an unlocked door.

Soon after entering the home, he allegedly started shouting and shooting, the station reports.

The victims said they did not know the shooter.

Rowan's father, David Sweeney, spoke to reporters about his son's killing.

"Rowan was the sweetest boy ... Rowan was the best," the grieving father said. "He didn't deserve any of this. Buddy, I'm so sorry for you. I love you."